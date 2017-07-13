Samsung to announce Galaxy Note 8 on August 23: report

Thursday, July 13, 2017
Samsung Galaxy S8 went on sale in South Korea on Friday April 21
PanARMENIAN.Net – Two Korean publications have given comparatively precise dates for the announcement of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Bell reports that the announcement date will be August 23, while another source, The Investor, says a Samsung executive would only confirm the month of August — not a concrete date, The Verge reports.

Still, this is a lot of talk about August, so at this point, it might be safe to assume next month is the right timeline for the Galaxy Note 8, especially given that past Note devices have historically been announced late in the summer. Evan Blass at VentureBeat speculates that the new device will have the same 6.2-inch screen as the Galaxy S8 Plus, but will be differentiated by a dual-camera system, as well as its signature S Pen.

