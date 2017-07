Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been found guilty of corruption charges stemming from a scheme at the state oil company, Petrobras. He will remain free on appeal. Lula remains a very popular politician with widespread public support.

The Brazilian newspaper Estadao was the first to report the news, in Portuguese.

Full story: boingboing.net

