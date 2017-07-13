Thursday, July 13, 2017
UK criticised over ‘suppressed’ extremist report

PanARMENIAN.Net – A government refusal to publish a report on the funding of UK Islamist extremist groups has been criticised, BBC News reports.

The home secretary has issued a two-page summary which concluded most organisations were funded via small, anonymous British-based donations.

Amber Rudd said she had decided to do so for national security reasons.

Opposition parties claimed the internal review was being “suppressed” to protect Saudi Arabia which has been accused of being a source of funding.

The Home Office has been under pressure for months to publish its investigation into the “nature, scale and origin of the funding”.

Rudd said another reason for not making the report public was because of the personal information it contained.

Some MPs will be allowed to view the report in private but without revealing its contents.

