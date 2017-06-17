Saudi Arabia ‘Mother of Terrorism’: Yemeni Envoy

DAMASCUS (Tasnim) – Yemen’s ambassador to Syria denounced Saudi Arabia as the mother and chief state sponsor of terrorism in the world, saying Yemeni people are fighting off mercenaries spawned by the Riyadh regime.

In an interview with Tasnim at Iran’s embassy building in Damascus, Naif Ahmed al-Qanis expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation over the recent terrorist attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran.

The June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran were not surprising, the Yemeni diplomat said, making a reference to the threatening comments against Iran made by Saudi officials before the acts of terrorism.

Saudi Arabia, the mother of terrorism and the leader and financial sponsor of global terrorism had directly and blatantly threatened Iran before the attacks, al-Qanis deplored.

