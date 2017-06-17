Saturday, June 17, 2017
U.S. alerts citizens of heightened security in Istanbul

View of Galata in Istanbul, Turkey
PanARMENIAN.Net – A U.S. Consulate in Turkey has alerted its citizens of heightened security in an Istanbul neighborhood because of a possible terror threat, The Associated Press reports.

The statement released late Friday, June 16 said the Turkish security presence was increased in the central district of Mecidiyekoy and cited a specific street. It said the consulate didn’t have additional information on the specifics of the threat and asked American citizens to remain vigilant.

