Authorities in Pattaya this week launched a new crackdown on bars and go-go clubs in the resort city.

As part of the crackdown licensing officials in Pattaya have temporarily prohibited the opening of new Go-Go bars and that licenses for such establishments will not be issued for the foreseeable future – although no time frame has been determined as to how long this may be.

