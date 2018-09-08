Tourist arrivals on the rise





BANGKOK, 8th September 2018 (NNT) – Thailand welcomed visitor arrivals of about 22.65 million from January to July 2018, up by 11% compared to the same period of 2017, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Estimated visitor expenditure rose by 14.44% to 1.18 trillion baht.

The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand during the first seven months, were China, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, India, Japan, Russia, the United States, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

