2 killed, 2 wounded in Narathiwat gun attack

By TN / September 9, 2018

NARATHIWAT: Two village defence volunteers were killed and two others wounded in a gun attack by a group of gunmen in tambon Chang Phuak of Chanae district on Saturday afternoon.

Pol Lt Adipong Promnu, a Chanae police investigator, said that according to eyewitnesses, at about 5.20pm approximately five armed men emerged from roadside bushes and opened fire at house No 281 and a sentry box near a building used as the village’s learning centre.

