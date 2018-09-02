2 killed, 2 wounded in Narathiwat gun attack





NARATHIWAT: Two village defence volunteers were killed and two others wounded in a gun attack by a group of gunmen in tambon Chang Phuak of Chanae district on Saturday afternoon.

Pol Lt Adipong Promnu, a Chanae police investigator, said that according to eyewitnesses, at about 5.20pm approximately five armed men emerged from roadside bushes and opened fire at house No 281 and a sentry box near a building used as the village’s learning centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article