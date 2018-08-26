Boy killed, man wounded in Narathiwat gun attack





NARATHIWAT: A 14-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet in a gun attack in Rueso district early on Sunday. The man believed to be the actual target was injured, police said.

The attack occurred at 2am at a grocery shop at Village Group 3 in tambon Suwari.

