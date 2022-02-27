February 27, 2022

Arrest warrants issued for owner and driver of speed boat from which Thai actress fell

6 hours ago TN
The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok

The Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The Nonthaburi provincial court has issued warrants for the arrests of the owner and the driver of the speed boat from which TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong fell into the Chao Phraya River and drowned.

The boat’s owner, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, and the boat’s driver, Paibul “Bert” Trikanchananan, are facing charges of causing wrongful death by negligence. Tanupat also faces an additional charge of using a boat with an expired license.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

