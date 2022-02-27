Arrest warrants issued for owner and driver of speed boat from which Thai actress fell









The Nonthaburi provincial court has issued warrants for the arrests of the owner and the driver of the speed boat from which TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong fell into the Chao Phraya River and drowned.

The boat’s owner, Tanupat “Por” Lerttaweewit, and the boat’s driver, Paibul “Bert” Trikanchananan, are facing charges of causing wrongful death by negligence. Tanupat also faces an additional charge of using a boat with an expired license.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.






