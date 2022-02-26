Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found
Rescuers found the body of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Pibul Songkhram 1 pier in Nonthaburi on Saturday, two days after she fell from a speedboat.
Dayos Detjob, 44, the actress’s brother who joined the search operation, confirmed the body was that of his younger sister. He thanked everyone involved for their work during the 38-hour-long search.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!