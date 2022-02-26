February 26, 2022

Body of actress Nida ‘Tangmo’ Patcharaveerapong found

7 mins ago TN
The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge

The Chao Phraya River and the Rama VIII Bridge. Photo: Rikker Dockum.




Rescuers found the body of TV actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong floating in the Chao Phraya River near the Pibul Songkhram 1 pier in Nonthaburi on Saturday, two days after she fell from a speedboat.

Dayos Detjob, 44, the actress’s brother who joined the search operation, confirmed the body was that of his younger sister. He thanked everyone involved for their work during the 38-hour-long search.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

