February 26, 2022

Microsoft Signs Memorandum in Support of Thailand 4.0

1 min ago TN
Microsoft sign at German Microsoft campus

The Microsoft sign at the entrance of the German Microsoft campus. Photo: Johannes Hemmerlein.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Microsoft Asia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in support of Thailand’s digital transition and affirmed its commitment to Thailand 4.0. The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Ahmed Mazari, president of Microsoft Asia, and executives of Microsoft (Thailand) Co Ltd met with the prime minister for the signing. The MOU is between Microsoft (Thailand), Microsoft Operations Pte Ltd Singapore, and the Office of the Council of State.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

