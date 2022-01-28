Commerce Ministry pushes Thai digital content to the world
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has announced a plan to promote Thailand’s digital content through workshops and campaigns, aiming to better promote Thai culture and soft powers.
The first campaign for this year starts with a content pitching event where Thai content producers get to negotiate deals with major streaming platforms, namely Netflix, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand