January 28, 2022

Commerce Ministry pushes Thai digital content to the world

Beautiful woman with Thai Traditional dress at Ramayana festival

Beautiful woman with Thai Traditional dress at Ramayana festival. Photo: sasint / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has announced a plan to promote Thailand’s digital content through workshops and campaigns, aiming to better promote Thai culture and soft powers.

The first campaign for this year starts with a content pitching event where Thai content producers get to negotiate deals with major streaming platforms, namely Netflix, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.

