Commerce Ministry pushes Thai digital content to the world









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has announced a plan to promote Thailand’s digital content through workshops and campaigns, aiming to better promote Thai culture and soft powers.

The first campaign for this year starts with a content pitching event where Thai content producers get to negotiate deals with major streaming platforms, namely Netflix, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.

