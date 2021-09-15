Prayut Praises ‘Blackpink’s’ Lisa for Promoting Thai Culture







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of South Korean band “Blackpink”, for featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship in the music video for her solo album “Lalisa”.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut expressed his readiness to promote the country’s soft power, to increase value in the creative economy, following the phenomenal success of Lisa’s latest music video.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Hugh Brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand





