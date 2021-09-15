Thai government approves long-term visa to attract wealthy foreigners
Prayut Praises ‘Blackpink’s’ Lisa for Promoting Thai Culture
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of South Korean band “Blackpink”, for featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship in the music video for her solo album “Lalisa”.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut expressed his readiness to promote the country’s soft power, to increase value in the creative economy, following the phenomenal success of Lisa’s latest music video.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand