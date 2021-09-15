  • September 15, 2021
Prayut Praises ‘Blackpink’s’ Lisa for Promoting Thai Culture

Video for “Lalisa”, Blackpink member Lisa Manoban’s first solo song. Image: Youtube.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has praised Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, a member of South Korean band “Blackpink”, for featuring the Phanom Rung Stone Castle and Thai craftsmanship in the music video for her solo album “Lalisa”.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut expressed his readiness to promote the country’s soft power, to increase value in the creative economy, following the phenomenal success of Lisa’s latest music video.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



