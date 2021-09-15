Over 129,000 youths in Thailand infected with COVID-19, number rising







Almost 130,000 youths in Thailand, aged between 6 and 18, were found to be infected with COVID-19 from April until September 11, with 69,628 cases alone in August, said Dr. Suwanchai Wattayingcharoenchai, director-general of Health Services Department, today (Tuesday).

Of all the cases since April, 116,742 are Thai and 12,423 are non-Thai. Infections among youths were 2,426 cases in April this year, 6,432 cases in May, 6,023 cases in June to 31,377 cases in July before skyrocketing in August, even though all schools remain closed.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





