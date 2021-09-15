  • September 15, 2021
Koh Samui Named World’s Seventh Best Island

Beach in Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Travel+Leisure magazine’s 2021 survey has named Thailand’s Koh Samui as the seventh best island in the world and second in the Asia region.

The votes for the “World’s Best Awards 2021” were collected from readers between January 11th and May 10th, as destinations across the world are slowly reopening to tourists.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



