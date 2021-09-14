Education ministry to inoculate 4.5 million students with Pfizer vaccine starting in October







Education minister Treenuch Thienthong has revealed a plan to start inoculation of students in all 29 of Thailand’s COVID-19 “dark red” provinces in October, so that the second semester of the academic year can commence without online learning.

Students who are eligible for two shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are those aged from 12 to 18 on the day of the inoculation at all schools.

The goal is to give at least one shot of vaccine to all eligible students. The minister noted, however, that the inoculation is on a voluntary basis.

By Thai PBS World





