  • September 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Education ministry to…

Education ministry to inoculate 4.5 million students with Pfizer vaccine starting in October

Education ministry to inoculate 4.5 million students with Pfizer vaccine starting in October

Students at Wang Tha Phra Campus, Silpakorn University in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels. CC0.



Education minister Treenuch Thienthong has revealed a plan to start inoculation of students in all 29 of Thailand’s COVID-19 “dark red” provinces in October, so that the second semester of the academic year can commence without online learning.

Students who are eligible for two shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are those aged from 12 to 18 on the day of the inoculation at all schools.

The goal is to give at least one shot of vaccine to all eligible students. The minister noted, however, that the inoculation is on a voluntary basis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women
News

Drive to vaccinate pregnant women

September 14, 2021
COVID cases cause closure of Hua Hin Safari
South

COVID cases cause closure of Hua Hin...

September 13, 2021
New COVID Cases Drop
News

New COVID Cases Drop

September 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.