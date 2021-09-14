Thailand Will Promote Durian as Special Agricultural Product to Boost Export Value
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives aims to promote durian as the key fruit for up-scaling green innovation in the agricultural sector to boost its export value.
Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said, during a conference hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), that durian will be regarded as a special agricultural product (SAP). Thai durian is renowned for its premium quality and its unique fragrance, flavor, taste and texture and is also listed as a geographical indication (GI) product.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand