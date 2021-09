PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: The Hua Hin Safari & Adventure Park has been ordered closed until Sept 26 after employees were found infected with Covid-19.

Provincial governor Panlop Singhaseni, chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, said the open-air recreation park with exotic animals in tambon Thap Tai, Hua Hin district, has 50 employees.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiwat Satyaem

BANGKOK POST