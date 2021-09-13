New COVID Cases Drop







BANGKOK, Sept 13 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported 12,583 new COVID-19 cases and 132 new fatalities, showing a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the 12,583 new cases over the past 24 hours included 163 prison inmates and 11 imported cases. During the same period, 16,304 patients recovered fully.

TNA






