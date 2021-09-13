Over 84% of Thailand’s COVID fatalities had not been vaccinated







Over 84% of those who have died from COVID-19 in Thailand were not vaccinated, or did not have an official record of vaccination, and 7.2% had received just one vaccine dose, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

As Thailand logged 132 more deaths today, lower than the daily figures reported last month, CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin attributed the positive trend to the mass inoculation of the country’s population.

By Thai PBS World






