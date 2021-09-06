  • September 6, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 13,988 new COVID…

13,988 new COVID cases, 187 more deaths on Monday

13,988 new COVID cases, 187 more deaths on Monday

Bus stops in Bangkok have been deep cleaned to prevent spread of COVID-19. Photo: © ILO/Jittima Srisuknam (ILO Asia-Pacific) / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Thailand logged 13,988 new Covid-19 cases and 187 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

There were 13,544 cases in the general population and 444 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients in Thailand Must Receive One Dose within 3 Months
News

Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients in Thailand Must Receive...

September 6, 2021
Phuket sours on Sandbox, firms urge government to fully reopen
Phuket

Phuket sours on Sandbox, firms urge government...

September 6, 2021
24 people and bar owner arrested at rooftop bar for allegedly drinking alcohol in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

24 people and bar owner arrested at...

September 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.