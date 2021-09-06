Unvaccinated COVID-19 Patients in Thailand Must Receive One Dose within 3 Months







BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government has mandated that COVID-19 patients who have never been vaccinated must receive one dose within three months of getting infected.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Traisoranakul said there were doubts about the guidelines for vaccinating people who have been infected with COVID-19. There is a risk of being infected with the delta variant, even for those who had previously been infected with COVID-19.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





