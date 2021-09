BANGKOK, Sept 14 (TNA) – The Royal Irrigation Department warns of the rising level of the Chao Phraya River due to heavy downpours in the upper part of the country.

Prapit Chanma, director-general of the department, said heavy rains in the lower North and the Central Plain over the past week increased the amount of water in the main tributaries of the Chao Phraya River which was consequently rising.

