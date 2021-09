The government has launched a campaign to accelerate the vaccination rate of pregnant women against Covid-19 as they are considered vulnerable to the disease, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Ms Rachada said the campaign, supervised by the Health Department, runs from Sept 13-Oct 13 with the aim to vaccinate 100,000 pregnant women in one month.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST