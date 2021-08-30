2,542 pregnant women infected with COVID-19, 68 die in Thailand since April 1







A total of 2,542 pregnant women and 134 new-born babies were found infected with COVID-19 between April 1st this year and August 28th and, among these, 68 women and 24 newborn babies have died, said CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin today (Monday).

Dr. Taweesin reemphasized the need for pregnant women to be given priority for inoculation, along with people over 60 and those afflicted with any of the seven underlying diseases, as he sought public understanding over the need to vaccinate these people ahead of others.

