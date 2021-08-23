Intensity of COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok and peripherals expected to ease







The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Bangkok and its five neighbouring provinces has a tendency to slow down, thanks to the partial lockdown, increased vaccinations of the elderly, pregnant women and those afflicted with underlying diseases and good cooperation from the public, said CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin today (Monday).

New infections reported in Thailand today are 17,491, which includes 7,572 cases in Bangkok and its five surrounding provinces, accounting for 44%. 9,514 cases are in the other 71 provinces. 398 cases are among prisoners and the rest are arrivals from abroad in state quarantine.

