Yingluck Shinawatra bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Monday lamented the development opportunities lost to the country since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a military coup that had stalled progress.
Ms Yingluck wrote on her Facebook page that her policies announced in parliament a decade ago, on Aug 23 2011, would have borne fruit by now had Gen Prayut not led a coup against her Pheu Thai-led coalition government.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS