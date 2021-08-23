Yingluck Shinawatra bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup







Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Monday lamented the development opportunities lost to the country since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a military coup that had stalled progress.

Ms Yingluck wrote on her Facebook page that her policies announced in parliament a decade ago, on Aug 23 2011, would have borne fruit by now had Gen Prayut not led a coup against her Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Full story: Bangkok Post

