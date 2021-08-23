17,491 New COVID Cases, 242 New Deaths On Monday







BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Thailand logged 17,491 new COVID-19 cases and 242 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported.

The total cases rose to 1,049,295 and the death toll in the country reached 9,320.

Of the 17,491 new cases, 17,093 were among general people and 398 prison inmates. Over the past 24 hours, 22,134 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

