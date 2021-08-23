  • August 23, 2021
17,491 New COVID Cases, 242 New Deaths On Monday

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Thailand logged 17,491 new COVID-19 cases and 242 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported.

The total cases rose to 1,049,295 and the death toll in the country reached 9,320.

Of the 17,491 new cases, 17,093 were among general people and 398 prison inmates. Over the past 24 hours, 22,134 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

