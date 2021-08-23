  • August 23, 2021
Thailand could be first country in ASEAN to produce vaccines

ChulaCov19 Vaccine by King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.



The Foreign Affairs and Public Health Ministries are working in tandem to ensure that Thailand will be the first ASEAN member to produce its own vaccines.

Tanee Saengrat, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson, said that during a recent strategic consultation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakun, the two ministries reaffirmed their joint effort to secure more vaccines from around the world. They also urged relevant agencies under their ministries to work closely together to get all the vaccines the country needs.

Article by Kavi Chongkittavorn,
Reporter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



