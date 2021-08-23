Thailand could be first country in ASEAN to produce vaccines







The Foreign Affairs and Public Health Ministries are working in tandem to ensure that Thailand will be the first ASEAN member to produce its own vaccines.

Tanee Saengrat, the foreign ministry’s spokesperson, said that during a recent strategic consultation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakun, the two ministries reaffirmed their joint effort to secure more vaccines from around the world. They also urged relevant agencies under their ministries to work closely together to get all the vaccines the country needs.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Article by Kavi Chongkittavorn,

Reporter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





