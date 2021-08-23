  • August 23, 2021
35 Protesters Arrested in Bangkok on Sunday

Royal Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport vehicle. Photo: Dickelbers.



BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Police arrested 35 demonstrators and seized 20 motorcycles in a crackdown on unrest among protesters on Sunday (Aug 22).

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tavichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the wrongdoers were arrested at Din Daeng junction where they defied police’s order to end their rally and attacked police with fireworks, big firecrackers and ping pong bombs.

TNA



