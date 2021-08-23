Thailand wants to attract more quality visitors







Thailand’s tourism industry is struggling to attract more quality visitors as part of efforts to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Official data indicate that Thailand welcomed some 40 million international tourists in 2019, but the number dropped to just over 6 million in 2020.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicted that by 2021 there would only be between one to two million foreign travelers visiting the country. Some believe this figure is still considered too optimistic given the current low vaccination rate and the increasing number of daily cases in the country.

Authorities see the pandemic as a way to reform the tourism industry, as this is the only way the sector will be able to survive through the crisis.

According to Thai Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the tourism sector will try to attract high-end vacationers, rather than large numbers of visitors as in the past.

The Minister said that travel with quality tourists will also help address problems that existed before the pandemic, such as overcrowding on beaches, at temples and monuments, and other environmental impacts.

-Thailand News (TN)






