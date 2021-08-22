  • August 22, 2021
Activist blinded in one eye returns to anti-government protest

Anti-government protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok July 18, 2020. Photo: ประชาไท. CC BY 3.0.



An activist who lost sight in his right eye during a police crackdown at the site of a demonstration returned Sunday to a rally aimed at ousting the government’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Activist Tanat Thanakitamnuay, who comes from a wealthy real estate family of developers, suffered a cut on his right eyebrow, apparently caused by the impact of an object, during a demonstration in the Din Daeng area of Bangkok on August 13.

Tanat joined the Talu Fah-led protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Sunday and said he would continue to campaign for true democracy in Thailand and to oust Prime Minister Prayut, the ‘Bangkok Post’ reported.

Bangkok, and specifically the Din Daeng area, has become the scene of clashes between protesters, mostly students, and police every night since a violent crackdown with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets. Protesters are calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

-Thailand News (TN)



