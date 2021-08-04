  • August 4, 2021
Buses for stranded Phuket Sandbox tourists

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service. Photo: Merrylands1970. CC BY-SA 4.0.



Phuket Sandbox tourists left stranded in Phuket after all domestic flights were suspended due to the severe Covid-19 outbreak will be offered a special bus transfer service to Suvarnabhumi airport, in an ad hoc solution to the problem, starting on Wednesday.

The service is intended for only those who want to catch a flight from Suvarnabhumi to their other destinations, while people who intend to go straight home from Phuket can do so as their return flights are available there as usual, said Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



