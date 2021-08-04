  • August 4, 2021
415,000 AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Doses Arrive from UK

The Covid -19 vaccine AstraZeneca being transported to a temperature control warehouse. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



BANGKOK, Aug 4 (TNA) – Thailand received 415,000 donated doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca from the United Kingdom at Suvarnabhumi airport at 9pm on Aug 3.

The British embassy in Bangkok said in its Facebook page that the donation was aimed at increasing access to COVID-19 vaccinations in the country. It delivered the donated doses to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, and Chulamanee Chartsuwan, director-general of the Department of European Affairs, who represented the Thai government in the vaccine acceptance.

