All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled







PHUKET: All domestic flights serving passengers travelling into and out of Bangkok and other areas designated ‘dark red’ COVID high-risk zones will be banned from Wednesday (July 21) following an order by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT.)

The Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AOT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport, announced the ban this morning (July 19). The CAAT order was issued yesterday (July 18).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News





