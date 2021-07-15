  • July 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Man using illegal…

Man using illegal proof of vaccine denied entry at Phuket checkpoint

Man using illegal proof of vaccine denied entry at Phuket checkpoint

Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: topal36jkm / Pixabay.



PHUKET: A man has been apprehended at the Phuket checkpoint by police and denied entry after it was discovered he was illegally using a friend’s proof of vaccination certificate to enter the island.

Of greater concern was the fact he had used this illegal method several times before and been granted entry to the province successfully.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98
News

Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand...

July 15, 2021
Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1 Million Moderna Doses
News

Thai Red Cross Society to Import 1...

July 15, 2021
People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday
News

People can order Sinopharm shots from Sunday

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.