Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98
Man using illegal proof of vaccine denied entry at Phuket checkpoint
PHUKET: A man has been apprehended at the Phuket checkpoint by police and denied entry after it was discovered he was illegally using a friend’s proof of vaccination certificate to enter the island.
Of greater concern was the fact he had used this illegal method several times before and been granted entry to the province successfully.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News