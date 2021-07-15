  • July 15, 2021
Tourism and Sports Ministry to reconsider the country’s reopening strategy

Departures Entrance 5 at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Mattes. CC BY-SA 3.0.



The worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand has led the Tourism and Sports Ministry to reconsider the country’s reopening strategy, admitting some target destinations are still marred by soaring infections.

However, the ministry insists on reopening Bangkok by this year as the capital is the heart of the tourism industry in Thailand.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



