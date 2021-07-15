Hospitalised COVID patients surpass 100,000, as Thailand records daily death toll high of 98
Tourism and Sports Ministry to reconsider the country’s reopening strategy
The worsening Covid-19 situation in Thailand has led the Tourism and Sports Ministry to reconsider the country’s reopening strategy, admitting some target destinations are still marred by soaring infections.
However, the ministry insists on reopening Bangkok by this year as the capital is the heart of the tourism industry in Thailand.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST