Thailand cautiously reopens to foreign tourists as the “Samui Plus” project starts Thursday







The “Samui Plus” model kicks off today (July 15th), welcoming fully vaccinated foreign tourists, just two weeks after the initial Phuket “sandbox” tourism project was launched. The first 20 tourists are expected to arrive on Samui Island today.

The once bustling atmosphere on Samui’s Chaweng Beach remains quiet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many locals believe, however, that the “Samui Plus” reopening model will begin the revival of the tourism based local economy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





