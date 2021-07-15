Arrest made after Wiki page of Dr. Yong maliciously edited







BANGKOK (NNT) – Police have made an arrest following the harmful editing of Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Dr. Yong Poovorawan’s Wikipedia page, to claim falsely he was a Sinovac sales agent who facilitated the purchase of vaccines by the government.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 1 police, arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at a house in Bang Khun Thien district of Bangkok after discovering that he had made the edit, which constituted the spreading of Fake News. Authorities seized one mobile phone during the arrest and will perform further forensic investigations while taking legal action.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





