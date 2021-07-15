  • July 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Arrest made after…

Arrest made after Wiki page of Dr. Yong maliciously edited

Arrest made after Wiki page of Dr. Yong maliciously edited

Windows laptop keyboard. Photo: Simon (Pixabay).



BANGKOK (NNT) – Police have made an arrest following the harmful editing of Head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, Dr. Yong Poovorawan’s Wikipedia page, to claim falsely he was a Sinovac sales agent who facilitated the purchase of vaccines by the government.

Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 1 police, arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at a house in Bang Khun Thien district of Bangkok after discovering that he had made the edit, which constituted the spreading of Fake News. Authorities seized one mobile phone during the arrest and will perform further forensic investigations while taking legal action.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

British national arrested after allegedly firing a gun several times in Pattaya
Pattaya

British national arrested after allegedly firing a...

July 3, 2021
More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested in Pattaya for allegedly drinking alcohol, smoking shisha
Pattaya

More than 100 Thais and foreigners arrested...

June 26, 2021
14 illegal migrants caught in Kanchanaburi
North

14 illegal migrants caught in Kanchanaburi

June 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.