PHUKET: Another tourist who arrived under the Sandbox programme was found infected with Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to seven, provincial public health chief Kusak Kukiatikoon said on Wednesday.

Dr Kusak said the seventh case is a woman from South Africa, the friend of a South African man earlier found to be infected with the virus.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST