  • July 14, 2021
Swiss national and friends help the needy in Pattaya daily on Beach Road

Food giveaway during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. Photo: © ILO/Piemsuk Wanichupatumkul. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



In 2020, in 90 days, 27,000 meals in total were distributed on Thappraya Soi 5. at the instigation of Mr. Gachoud Olivier, a Swiss citizen.

This charity effort took place to help the needy, hungry, homeless, and jobless affected by the thousands in the Pattaya area due to Covid-19 restrictions, closures, and related measures implemented to attempt to control the spread of the virus.

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



