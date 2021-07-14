Swiss national and friends help the needy in Pattaya daily on Beach Road
In 2020, in 90 days, 27,000 meals in total were distributed on Thappraya Soi 5. at the instigation of Mr. Gachoud Olivier, a Swiss citizen.
This charity effort took place to help the needy, hungry, homeless, and jobless affected by the thousands in the Pattaya area due to Covid-19 restrictions, closures, and related measures implemented to attempt to control the spread of the virus.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News