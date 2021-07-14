  • July 14, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Phuket
  3. Sandbox tourist suffers…

Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed

Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has instructed medical personnel conducting swab tests to exercise more caution after a tourist who arrived under the Phuket Sandbox scheme suffered a nosebleed from a swab sample being taken.

The swab test and nosebleed happened on the tourist’s first day in Phuket, Dr Chalermpong noted.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Mass COVID Testing to Start in Bangkok
Bangkok

Mass COVID Testing to Start in Bangkok

July 14, 2021
Thammasat hospital to rent two chilled cargo containers for growing number of COVID-19 corpses
News

Thammasat hospital to rent two chilled cargo...

July 14, 2021
87 Covid deaths, 9,317 new cases on Wednesday
News

87 Covid deaths, 9,317 new cases on...

July 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.