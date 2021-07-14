Sandbox tourist suffers swab test nosebleed







PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol has instructed medical personnel conducting swab tests to exercise more caution after a tourist who arrived under the Phuket Sandbox scheme suffered a nosebleed from a swab sample being taken.

The swab test and nosebleed happened on the tourist’s first day in Phuket, Dr Chalermpong noted.

By The Phuket News





