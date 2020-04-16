Sjømannskirken Pattaya Norwegian Church provides for the needy in Pattaya & Jomtien

Sjømannskirken Pattaya Norwegian Church provides for the needy in Pattaya & Jomtien1 min read
Jomtien/Pattaya – The Sjømannskirken Norwegian Church in Pattaya in Soi 5, Thappraya Road, for the second week in a row handed out food for needy people hit by the COVID-19 Coronavirus and the economic effects resulting in an estimated 80% of people in the area currently out of work, according to City Hall.
The following photos were provided by the Church and they plan to repeat this next week. However, as one can see, over 1,000 people showed up and regretfully after handing out over 700 meals they ran out. An estimated 1,400 people showed up in all and the lines only get longer weekly as the situation continues without an end in sight.
