Sjømannskirken Pattaya Norwegian Church provides for the needy in Pattaya & Jomtien





Jomtien/Pattaya – The Sjømannskirken Norwegian Church in Pattaya in Soi 5, Thappraya Road, for the second week in a row handed out food for needy people hit by the COVID-19 Coronavirus and the economic effects resulting in an estimated 80% of people in the area currently out of work, according to City Hall.

The following photos were provided by the Church and they plan to repeat this next week. However, as one can see, over 1,000 people showed up and regretfully after handing out over 700 meals they ran out. An estimated 1,400 people showed up in all and the lines only get longer weekly as the situation continues without an end in sight.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

