Coronavirus: 18 foreign tourists arrested at party on Koh Phangan Island

Coronavirus: 18 foreign tourists arrested at party on Koh Phangan Island1 min read
Eighteen foreign tourists were today detained by Thai police for partying at a rented house on Koh Phangan Island, home to the popular full-moon parties, in violation of state of emergency restrictions.
Police, from Koh Phangan police station in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, raided the house after a tip-off from the village head, saying that many foreign tourists were regularly gathering for drinks parties.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World