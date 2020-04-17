Coronavirus: 18 foreign tourists arrested at party on Koh Phangan Island





Eighteen foreign tourists were today detained by Thai police for partying at a rented house on Koh Phangan Island, home to the popular full-moon parties, in violation of state of emergency restrictions.

Police, from Koh Phangan police station in Thailand’s Surat Thani province, raided the house after a tip-off from the village head, saying that many foreign tourists were regularly gathering for drinks parties.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

