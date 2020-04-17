Provinces continue Coronavirus curbing measures





BANGKOK (NNT) – Provinces across the country have continued to enforce stringent measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In Nong Khai, the alcohol sale ban has been extended to 30th April, while the governor of Phichit has attended a local flea market, giving vendors recommendations for personal protection.

Nong Khai province has announced an extension of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, initially expiring on 20th April, to 30th April. The Provincial City Hall has also announced a ban of public vehicles carrying passengers in and out of the province, affecting both scheduled and charter services. These measures have been introduced in an effort to minimize the transmissions of COVID-19.

