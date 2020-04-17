Fri. Apr 17th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Provinces continue Coronavirus curbing measures

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Man wearing a face mask to protect himself against coronavirus (COVID-19)

Man wearing a face mask to protect himself against coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Bicanski / PIXNIO. CC0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Provinces across the country have continued to enforce stringent measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In Nong Khai, the alcohol sale ban has been extended to 30th April, while the governor of Phichit has attended a local flea market, giving vendors recommendations for personal protection.

Nong Khai province has announced an extension of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages, initially expiring on 20th April, to 30th April. The Provincial City Hall has also announced a ban of public vehicles carrying passengers in and out of the province, affecting both scheduled and charter services. These measures have been introduced in an effort to minimize the transmissions of COVID-19.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government to Consider Easing Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week: CCSA

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Rate of COVID-19 infection continues to slow

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Government mulls easing curfew as COVID-19 cases drop

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket: One new COVID-19 case, total 192

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Seized IUU fishing boat burns near Phuket pier

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government to Consider Easing Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week: CCSA

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Rate of COVID-19 infection continues to slow

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close