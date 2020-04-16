Thu. Apr 16th, 2020

Government mulls easing curfew as COVID-19 cases drop

Royal Thai Marines soldier

Royal Thai Marines practice weapons handling skills before advancing through the Military Operations on Urban Terrain town at the Ban Cham Krem training area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brandon L. Saunders/released).


The government may start to ease the curfew by the end of this month if Covid-19 cases continue to fall. However, Siriraj Hospital is urging the authorities to do so sooner.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the national figure to 2,643. The figure was down four when compared to cases recorded on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

