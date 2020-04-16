Government mulls easing curfew as COVID-19 cases drop





The government may start to ease the curfew by the end of this month if Covid-19 cases continue to fall. However, Siriraj Hospital is urging the authorities to do so sooner.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus, increasing the national figure to 2,643. The figure was down four when compared to cases recorded on Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

