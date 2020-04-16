Pattaya supermarket disinfected after visit by COVID-19 infected person





PATTAYA: A major supermarket was closed on Wednesday evening for overnight disinfecting after it was learned a person infected with the coronavirus shopped there 10 days earlier, and customers there at the same time are advised to see a doctor if they develop respiratory problems or related symptoms.

The Foodland supermarket at Terminal 21 in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya, opened for business as normal from 10am on Thursday after it closed at 6pm on Wednesday for cleaning and spraying of disinfectant.

