Thu. Apr 16th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates in Bangkok

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
CentralPlaza Lat Phrao

CentralPlaza Ladprao. Image: Jarcje.


BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Tourist police arrested a man for selling fake medical certificates including those for Covid-19 during a raid at a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district.

He has been charged with falsifying document under the Computer Crime Act.

The police are expanding investigation to arrest more culprit as they believe the crime was operated by more associate, involving in finding equipment and customers.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taxi driver dies from unknown cause in Samut Prakan

2 days ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Bangkok announces ban on alcohol sales April 10-20

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Briton dies in plunge from expressway in Bangkok

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Sjømannskirken Pattaya Norwegian Church provides for the needy in Pattaya & Jomtien

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Government mulls easing curfew as COVID-19 cases drop

54 mins ago TN
1 min read

29 new Coronavirus infections in Thailand, 1,593 recoveries

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates in Bangkok

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close