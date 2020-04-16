COVID-19: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates in Bangkok

COVID-19: Man Arrested for Selling Fake Medical Certificates in Bangkok1 min read
BANGKOK, April 16 (TNA) – Tourist police arrested a man for selling fake medical certificates including those for Covid-19 during a raid at a house in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district.
He has been charged with falsifying document under the Computer Crime Act.
The police are expanding investigation to arrest more culprit as they believe the crime was operated by more associate, involving in finding equipment and customers.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA