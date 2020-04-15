Wed. Apr 15th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Coronavirus: Chonburi Government plans to reopen ALL businesses on May 1

1 min read
54 mins ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.


Chonburi – As we first mentioned last night a new order was issued from the Chonburi Governor that addressed consolidating all previous orders to end as of April 30, along with reopening electronic and appliance stores immediately.

This statement led to a lot of questions from people on social media if this truly meant businesses could start to reopen on May 1.

As confirmed by a statement from Chonburi PR this morning, that is exactly what the order means. Businesses will reopen as of May 1st, 2020, if the situation does not worsen.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pattaya begins ‘dry run’ of city closure restrictions tomorrow, full closure Thursday

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Dozens of people arrested violating Coronavirus emergency decree performing cam shows in Pattaya

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya: Intoxicated man rescued from drowning on Jomtien Beach

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Coronavirus: Chonburi Government plans to reopen ALL businesses on May 1

54 mins ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Ban on all inbound international flights extended to April 30

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases with Two New Deaths

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket governor shunted to Phetchaburi

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close