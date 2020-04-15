Coronavirus: Chonburi Government plans to reopen ALL businesses on May 1





Chonburi – As we first mentioned last night a new order was issued from the Chonburi Governor that addressed consolidating all previous orders to end as of April 30, along with reopening electronic and appliance stores immediately.

This statement led to a lot of questions from people on social media if this truly meant businesses could start to reopen on May 1.

As confirmed by a statement from Chonburi PR this morning, that is exactly what the order means. Businesses will reopen as of May 1st, 2020, if the situation does not worsen.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

